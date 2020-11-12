William "Bill" Richard Storey of Thurmont, MD passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020, seventy six years to the day of his birth, in Washington, D.C. after experiencing a cardiac event and an extended intensive care stay at Washington Hospital Center and BridgePoint Hospital - Capitol Hill.



Born November 8, 1944 to the parents of Richard and Eveyln Storey, Bill spent his childhood years in the Silver Spring area and graduated from Northwood High School in 1962. Bill was drafted into the Army and served as a Military Police Officer. After leaving the Army, he pursued his education and received an Associates Degree from Montgomery Junior College and then went on to continue his education at University of Maryland. In 1973, Bill joined the U.S. Park Police and served as an Instructor with FLETC in Brunswick, GA. He then transferred to the Washington, D.C. area and patrolled the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Bill served with many wonderful colleagues, including his long-time partner and dear friend, Vincent Russo.



Family meant everything to Bill. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. His sense of humor and strong storytelling talent always entertained those around him and his engaging smile would light up any room. His favorite saying was, "Well, that doesn't make him a bad person."



Bill was a dedicated volunteer to numerous organizations and charities over the years - Frederick County Head Start, Frederick Christian Fellowship, and GTJHS Patriot Pantry.



Bill is survived by his loving wife Jill Ann Williams Storey, his dedicated four-legged companions Moses and Marveena, and his children: Richard Storey (Lori), Patrick Storey (Mine), Jennifer Storey (A.J.), Rusty Storey (Megan), Daniel Storey, Heather Storey Payne Ricky), Julie Ferguson (Steve), Annie Kelley (Andy) and Meghan Shupe and John Carbone.He was also blessed with many, wonderful and spirited grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He is survived by one sister, Diane Smith (Daniel). Additionally, he and Jill were blessed by the special relationship they shared with Julie Marie Weedon and her children.



Due to the escalation of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program - Silverado Stables 11515 Angleberger Road Thurmont, MD 21788,



Phone 301-898-3587, email fc4htrp@aol.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store