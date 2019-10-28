|
William Ross "Bill" Riffle, 91, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy J. Riffle.
Born on August 22, 1928, at home in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Charles C. Riffle and Mary K. McCarney Riffle.
Bill graduated from Thurmont High School in 1945. He entered the Unites States Navy in Sept. 1945 where he served for four years as an Aviation Electrician's Mate Third Class. After an honorable discharge in Aug. 1949, he entered Bridgewater College and in 1953 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He returned to Thurmont and began his career at Moore Business Forms which included time in the camera and planning departments. Bill retired in 1990 after 37 years.
His greatest passion was photography and he never left home without his camera. He enjoyed feeding and watching the backyard wildlife including birds, deer and squirrels. He was an avid reader and kept up to date with news and politics.
Bill was very involved with his local community and served on numerous boards and committees over the years. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Thurmont, where he taught Sunday school and served on the council as well as numerous other committees. His love for music led him to sing on the church choir and he was also a member of the Emmitsburg Community Chorus for many years. He was also a Gold Circle member of the Emmitsburg Post 6658.
He is survived by his children, Julie M. Riffle of Baltimore, Lisa A. Riffle of Thurmont and James E. Riffle of Smithsburg; granddaughter, Jesse Grubb and husband, Keith, of Jane Lew, WV; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Grubb, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Adalynn Jayne Grubb, and although he never met her, she brought much hope and joy to his life. Bill is also survived by his brother, Joseph C. Riffle of Thurmont.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Felicia Albert.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont.
A celebration of William's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 15 North Church Street in Thurmont with Pastor Susan Beck officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the church in Bill's memory or to the Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, Inc., 27 North Church Street, Thurmont, Maryland 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019