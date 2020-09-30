William Hunter Ruppert, Sr., 81, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born February 21, 1939, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Raymond Robert and Elizabeth Miller Hunter Ruppert, Sr. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Ruppert.
Mr. Ruppert attended Catholic University Campus School and St. Anselm's Abbey School in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University. He was the third-generation owner and operator of Ruppert's Hardware Store on 7th Street NW in Washington, D.C. He operated the store until its sale in 1986. Bill was a member of the D.C. National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was on duty for President John F. Kennedy's funeral. Bill was an avid fox hunter belonging to the Marlboro Hunt Club. He was also a lifelong music enthusiast, having sung in the Mount St. Mary's Glee Club, the Frederick Singers, the Emmitsburg Singers and in choirs of the churches to which he belonged.
Following his retirement, he moved to the Fairfield area, where he and Ann enjoyed operating a bed and breakfast on their sheep farm. He served as the president of the Frederick County Sheep Breeders Association and belonged to the Rose Hill Carriage Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: William Hunter Ruppert, Jr., of Shacklefords, Virginia; Geoffrey Alan Ruppert and his wife, Barbara, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Sarah McCall and her husband, Thomas, of Greenville, Virginia. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Caroline Elizabeth Martins, Samuel Robinson Ruppert, Jacob Brannan McCall, Zachery Hunter McCall, Ella Grace Ruppert and Margaret Rose Ruppert; a great grandchild, Concetta Violet Ruppert; a brother, Raymond Robert Ruppert, Jr., and his wife, Molly Murray, of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the farm for an outdoor reception, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield, Pennsylvania, on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. The family asks that all COVID-19 precautions be adhered to, including masks and physical distancing. To comply with COVID regulations, a private Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. EST; visit stjosephemmitsburg.org
and click on the red YouTube icon at the top to access the link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SCCAP Food Pantries at 153 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, www.sccap.org
. An online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com
.