William Shaheen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William Donald "Bill or Donny" Shaheen, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Country Meadows in Frederick.

Born February 12, 1931, to Nikles Shaheen Sr and Lena Ozman Shaheen in Lowell, Mass., he was the second born of five children.

Bill graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts and then entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He fought in the Korean war and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1955. The Air Force gave him the skills to become an electronic technician which carried him in a career that spanned from 1955 to 2016. His employers included Harry Diamond Laboratories, Vitro, ARL and finally Berkeley Research Associates as a contractor. Nobody sported a pocket protector better!

William and his ex-wife Joan Quinn had five children, William Donald Shaheen, Jr., Gretchen Mary Kelly, Gregory John Shaheen, Mary Joann Adams, and Anne Marie Gallagher, He was predeceased by Gretchen and Greg. William is also survived by his ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all four of his siblings, Nicholas Shaheen, Sr., Vivian McKeague, Ellen Holmgren, and Josephine Shaheen.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved