Mr. William Donald "Bill or Donny" Shaheen, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Country Meadows in Frederick.
Born February 12, 1931, to Nikles Shaheen Sr and Lena Ozman Shaheen in Lowell, Mass., he was the second born of five children.
Bill graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts and then entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He fought in the Korean war and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1955. The Air Force gave him the skills to become an electronic technician which carried him in a career that spanned from 1955 to 2016. His employers included Harry Diamond Laboratories, Vitro, ARL and finally Berkeley Research Associates as a contractor. Nobody sported a pocket protector better!
William and his ex-wife Joan Quinn had five children, William Donald Shaheen, Jr., Gretchen Mary Kelly, Gregory John Shaheen, Mary Joann Adams, and Anne Marie Gallagher, He was predeceased by Gretchen and Greg. William is also survived by his ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all four of his siblings, Nicholas Shaheen, Sr., Vivian McKeague, Ellen Holmgren, and Josephine Shaheen.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Born February 12, 1931, to Nikles Shaheen Sr and Lena Ozman Shaheen in Lowell, Mass., he was the second born of five children.
Bill graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts and then entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He fought in the Korean war and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1955. The Air Force gave him the skills to become an electronic technician which carried him in a career that spanned from 1955 to 2016. His employers included Harry Diamond Laboratories, Vitro, ARL and finally Berkeley Research Associates as a contractor. Nobody sported a pocket protector better!
William and his ex-wife Joan Quinn had five children, William Donald Shaheen, Jr., Gretchen Mary Kelly, Gregory John Shaheen, Mary Joann Adams, and Anne Marie Gallagher, He was predeceased by Gretchen and Greg. William is also survived by his ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all four of his siblings, Nicholas Shaheen, Sr., Vivian McKeague, Ellen Holmgren, and Josephine Shaheen.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.