William W. Hawkins (Billy) died 1/10/19 in Clearwater, FL. Born and raised in Etchison, MD, Billy retired from the MC Government in 1994 and then worked for the MC School Board before moving to North Carolina. Ten years later, he moved to Clearwater, FL. He is survived by Joan, his loving wife of 57 years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday 9/21/19 at 11:30 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Laytonsville, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019