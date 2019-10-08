Home

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Brownsville Heights Cemetery
William Warfield Obituary
William "Billy" Warfield, 77, of Boyds, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born June 14,1942. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy Franklin and husband, Mark Franklin of Mount Airy, Joan Warfield of W. Virginia and Hope Jackson and husband, Merle Jackson of Mount Airy; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Margaret Hudson and Cindy Stream, both of Monrovia and brother Paul warfield of Hancock, MD. He also had many extended family members and friends that loved him. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia Warfield, only son, William B. Warfield Jr. and great grandson Alexander. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 11 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.

Repass to follow at Millville Pentecostal Church. 226 Millville Rd., Millville, West Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
