William "Billy" Warfield, 77, of Boyds, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born June 14,1942. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy Franklin and husband, Mark Franklin of Mount Airy, Joan Warfield of W. Virginia and Hope Jackson and husband, Merle Jackson of Mount Airy; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Margaret Hudson and Cindy Stream, both of Monrovia and brother Paul warfield of Hancock, MD. He also had many extended family members and friends that loved him. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia Warfield, only son, William B. Warfield Jr. and great grandson Alexander. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 11 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.
Repass to follow at Millville Pentecostal Church. 226 Millville Rd., Millville, West Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019