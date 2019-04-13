William J. "Bill" Whitten, of Middletown, MD, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of D'Arline "Dee" Whitten, his wife of 56 years. He was preceded in death by a son, William R. Whitten, and a sister, Anne Whitten Robertson.



Bill was born in Mineola, Texas, the son of the late Raymond H. and Abilene Whitten. He graduated from Mineola High School in 1948, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After basic training at Camp Roberts in California, he served with the 7th Cavalry stationed in northern Japan during the Korean War.



Bill left active duty to study at East Texas State University in Commerce, TX (now Texas A&M Univ.) under the G.I. Bill. He studied history and political science, and was active in campus and party politics. Upon graduation, he began his career in personnel management and was employed by the U.S. Army. He became one of the Army's top civilian personnel managers, and served for years in senior positions at locations including Germany, Belgium, Korea, Washington, DC, and others.



Bill joined the Army Reserve while in Texas, and was commissioned as an officer in the Army's Civil Affairs Corps, rising to the rank of Colonel. His last assignment prior to retirement was as G1 for the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, stationed in the DC area.



From his early days, Bill was a consummate entrepreneur; he bought, sold, traded and swapped. He continued, through his years of service to his country, always having his thumb in a business life. In recent years, he and Dee have owned and managed Whitten Tax and Financial Services in Frederick, MD and own a second company, Hobbies Plus, in Cumberland, Maryland.



A committal service with military honors will be held graveside in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, Maryland at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019