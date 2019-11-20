|
Buster Wilhide has found a new heavenly bike riding path. William Edward "Buster" Wilhide, 57 of Sabillasville, rode through heaven's gates on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was surrounded by family and wonderful caregivers at Doey's House Hospice facility in Hagerstown. Born August 29th, 1962 and raised in Sabillasville by his grandparents; Albert "Heidi" and Marie Wilhide and later by his uncle George Wilhide after their passing. Buster was known by many as the Mayor of Slabtown and Master Recycler. His daily commute of can collection has been his personal Route 550 beautification project since his early youth. Buster was involved in numerous activities from baseball in Thurmont, car parking for Eyler's Valley holiday services and actively involved in church at both Eyler's Valley and Deerfield Methodist Church. He is survived by his uncle George Wilhide and cousin George A. Wilhide with whom he lived; mother Jean Rienks, aunts Marie Lowman and Linda Caricofe, extended family and numerous friends. There will be no public burial. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25th, 7pm at Deerfield Methodist Church, 16405 Foxville Deerfield Rd, Sabillasville. The family wishes for family and friends to come prepared to share stories and memories of Buster as the focal piece of this celebration of his life.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019