Wilson Lewis Bowie (Age 72), Our "beloved father, ex-husband and best friend" slipped quietly into eternal rest on a sun-filled day on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Frederick, MD. Wilson served in the US Army, Vietnam as a Specialist (SP4) where he received many honors. He touched the lives of so many and will be dearly missed.



He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons Daniel Gaither and Kevin Bowie; one daughter Trina Jacobsen; 10 grandchildren; an ex-wife and best-friend Dorothy (Dottie) Bowie; one brother Richard Bowie; one sister Dorothy Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



The family will be receiving friends at Northgate Community Church, 20300 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 am at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



