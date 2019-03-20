Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Northgate Community Church
20300 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Montgomery Village, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Northgate Community Church
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Bowie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Lewis Bowie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilson Lewis Bowie Obituary
Wilson Lewis Bowie (Age 72), Our "beloved father, ex-husband and best friend" slipped quietly into eternal rest on a sun-filled day on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Frederick, MD. Wilson served in the US Army, Vietnam as a Specialist (SP4) where he received many honors. He touched the lives of so many and will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons Daniel Gaither and Kevin Bowie; one daughter Trina Jacobsen; 10 grandchildren; an ex-wife and best-friend Dorothy (Dottie) Bowie; one brother Richard Bowie; one sister Dorothy Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family will be receiving friends at Northgate Community Church, 20300 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 am at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

www.snowdencares.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now