Winston Burkhardt passed away June 19, 2019 at his home in Damascus, MD, at the age of 96.



He was born December 26, 1922, in Kansas City, Mo. a son of the late Wilma (Westfall) and Alfred John Burkhardt. Winston was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Louise (Hewitt), to whom he was married for 62 years.



He is survived by four children: Barbara (Musgrove) of North Port, FL., Robert Burkhardt of The Villages FL., Betsy (Merrell) of Prince Fredrick, MD. and Bill Burkhardt of Damascus, MD. He is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Doescher of Vernon Hills, IL.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Winston graduated with a BS in Chemistry from Beloit College, WI in 1943. His work included development of synthetic rubber during WWII, nuclear material production during the cold war and completed his career with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 1983.



Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd., Germantown MD. Pastor Jeffrey Ricketts, will officiate.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on July 2, 2019