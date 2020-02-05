Home

Woodrow Snodgrass Jr.


1942 - 2020
Woodrow Snodgrass Jr. Obituary
Woodrow Wilson Snodgrass Jr, (77), went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 2nd, 2020 after a short illness.

Born on February 13th 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Woodrow Wilson Snodgrass Sr and Beulah Lee Snodgrass.

In addition to his parents Woodrow was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Betty Jo Snodgrass.

Woodrow is survived by his son, Woodrow Wilson Snodgrass III, brother Phillip (Delores), sister Joan Ferrell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be fondly remembered by his friends from McDonalds.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Elk View Cemetery in Charleston, West Virginia. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
