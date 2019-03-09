Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Yvonne Marie Burke Allender, 71 of Hanover, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. at the UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital in Hanover, PA. Born on March 10, 1947, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Frank Long Burke of Hanover, PA, and the late Agusta Ida Porcinari Burke.

Yvonne was a personnel associate for the Maryland Department of Health for over 20 years. She enjoyed shopping, computer games, movies, and cooking.

Surviving in addition to her father are siblings: Frank C. Burke and wife Mary Ellen of Frederick, MD, and Bridget Zombro and husband Charles T. of Hanover, PA, dear friend: Lula Hutchinson of Hanover, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
