Yvonne (Bonnie) Virginia May, age 89 of Keedysville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Sterling/Reeder's Nursing Home in Boonsboro, Md. She is survived by her husband Charles K. May, who she has been married to for 27 years. Born on September 6, 1930 in Frederick, she was a daughter of the late Howard N. and Grace Gerrich. Bonnie is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Kinnaman, her grandson Stephen A. Wisner, and sisters Velma Graham, Mae Hahn and Theresa Fangmyer.
Bonnie was a graduate of Frederick High School in the class of 1947. She spent 29 years working at National Geographic Society, retiring in July of 1994. Many of these years, she rode a bus to/from National Geographic with her daughter Kathy. In addition to working at National Geographic, she would work evenings and weekends as a server at the Dan Dee Restaurant.
She was an active member of several organizational auxiliaries in both Frederick and Washington Counties. They include, but limited to: Independent Hose Company, Boonsboro American Legion and Williamsport Red Men Club. Bonnie was interested in quilting and became a member of the Jolly Knotters, a group who met often to make quilts. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, traveling, yard sales and spending time on beaches. She and Kenny spent many summers at a family cabin on Hatch Lake in New York.
Bonnie was a member at All Saints Episcopal Church and later became a member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren in Jefferson, where she sang in the choir for a period of time.
In addition to her husband, Bonnie is also survived by her children, John E. Wisner, Jr. of Tucson, AZ, Stephen J. Wisner and wife Connie of Frederick, Donald F. Wisner and wife Hwa Chin of Frederick, Rhonda L. Wisner of Hagerstown, and Cynthia K. MacMullen and husband Robert of Middletown; her grandchildren, Kristy Nelson, Robert W. Wisner, Diana Wisner, Hellen Frank, Alicia Wisner, Kevin Shafer, Thomas MacMullen, and Erin Torrts; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Interment services will take place in the cemetery at Linganore United Methodist Church on Clemsonville Road and a memorial celebration of her life will be held at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren in Jefferson. These gatherings are being planned for Sunday, September 6, 2020, to also celebrate her 90th birthday.
The family wants to thank all the dedicated staff at the Sterling/Reeder's Nursing Home for all the kindness and respect they showed to Bonnie and family, during her stay. Contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 6213 Picnic Woods Road, Jefferson, MD, 21755. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Please view Bonnie's online memorial for information and service details by going to StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on May 23, 2020.