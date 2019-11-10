|
|
Zelma N (Burrier) Spahr, 90, of Adamstown, MD peacefully passed from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on August 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert W and Lily (White) Burrier. Zelma was also the beloved wife of the late John C Spahr for 65 years.
Zelma was a homemaker and an amazing cook and baker. She loved cooking and baking for her family, friends, and church. In prior years, she loved going to Auctions and Antique stores searching for items to add to her antique collections. She loved all animals and took in many stray kitties who became part of the family. She also loved watching Birds of which Red Cardinals were her favorite.
Zelma graduated from Frederick High School in 1946 and was a member of Forest Grove Methodist Church in Dickerson, MD.
Zelma is survived by her Daughter, Robin Schlegel and her husband, Terry, of Frederick; Granddaughter, Stacy Shannon, and three Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Sydney and Sofia, all of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by a Sister, Betty Tucker Younkins; Nephew, Robert Gernand; and Niece, Jodi Tucker Herche all of Woodsboro, MD as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband and parents, Zelma was also preceded in death by her Son, John Curtis Spahr, Jr. and Sister, Alma Gernand.
The family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, where the funeral will be conducted at 11AM. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Zelma Spahr may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019