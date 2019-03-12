Mrs. Zettie Lucas Smith, 96, of Brunswick, went Home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Smith, who passed in 1994.



Born in Stanley, VA, Zettie was the daughter of the late Lee and Ruth Lucas. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1939, and worked at Ft. Detrick as a cost accountant from 1954 until she retired. She loved hosting family dinners, which she continued to enjoy as her family assumed actual responsibility for the meals. She loved sitting on her porch and chatting with her neighbors, who were mostly her extended family. She was also an avid reader well into her later years.



Mrs. Smith is survived by two children, JoAnn Alspaugh and Charlie Smith & wife Judy; five grandchildren, Jason Pippen, Aaron Pippen, Jack Alspaugh (Marumi), Deanna Rippeon (Michael), and J.T. Smith (Lauren Olson); six great-grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Jackson, Maddie, Allie, and Mara. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, and by a son, James Franklin Smith.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Knoxville. Pallbearers will be Bob Thornton, Wade Lucas, Ray Lucas, Jr., Jackson Rippeon, Michael Rippeon, Joe Eshbaugh, Aaron Pippen, Jason Pippen, and J.T. Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019