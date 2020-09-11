1/1
Alice Rebecca Nelson Heath
1943 - 2020
HEATH, Alice Rebecca Nelson, age 76, of Sanford, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Laurels of Chatham. Alice was born in Greensville County, Virginia, on October 16, 1943, to the late Noah Thomas Nelson and Joyce Simmons Nelson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Heath. Surviving relatives include daughter, Lara Miller and husband, Paul, of Sanford; son, Eric Heath and wife, Jennifer, of Pittsboro; two brothers, John Comer of Chester, Virginia, Jack Comer of Chester, Virginia; three sisters, Lillian Herwig and husband, Ken, of Chester, Virginia, Patricia Nelson of Richmond, Virginia, Sharon Culbertson and husband, Curtis, of Nickelsville, Virginia; one granddaughter, Samantha Tellier; and two great-grandchildren, Cayden Tellier and Khloe Fried. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Alice's memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE, South Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30328. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com. Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Heath family.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
