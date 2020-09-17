Barbara "Jinxie" Brooks Forbush
Barbara "Jinxie" Brooks Forbush, 91, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 of natural causes.
A Fredericksburg native and lifelong resident of the area, she was the daughter of the late Elliott England Brooks and Ethel Embrey Brooks of the city. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Warren Forbush and her brother, Elliott England Brooks, Jr. Barbara was born at the Sophia Street site of the old Mary Washington Hospital.
"Jinxie" was a school nickname that stuck with her throughout her life. She was a high school student during WWII and graduate of James Monroe High School in 1946. Jinxie enjoyed serving as a varsity cheerleader during this time. She went on to attend Chevy Chase College in Washington DC, Mary Washington College and Mrs. Kishpaughs Secretarial School before accepting a position as registrar for the City of Fredericksburg. Other early vocations were teaching fourth grade at the old Falmouth Elementary School on Butler Road, a federal position documenting wheat allotments with the Stafford County Extensions Office and serving as secretary in her father's real estate office in The Law Building.
In 1949 she married Charles Warren Forbush. They became the proud parents of three daughters raising them in their hometown and forming friendships which have lasted many years. Some of their best memories were traveling abroad and boating with family and friends on the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.
As a longtime member of St. Georges Episcopal Church she sang in the Jr. choir, taught Sunday school, served for years as chairman of the flower guild, and enjoyed the fellowship of the Mary Faulkner Chapter of the Episcopal Church Women.
Jinxie was known for her elegant flower arrangements honing her skills as a charter member and later president of the Town and Country Garden Club. She was also a member of The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club of the Garden Club of Virginia. Many homes graced her arrangements during the open houses of Garden Week and the HFFI Candlelight Tours over the years. She was active with her friends and enjoyed her membership in The Parnassus Club.
Jinxie's commitment to preservation and love of her hometown was reflected in her memberships in the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, The Community Foundation, Ladies Memorial Association, Washington Heritage Museums, Stafford Historical Society, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Northern Neck Historical Society, Friends of Belmont, Stratford Hall, James Monroe Law Office, Kenmore Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of Colonial Dames. Over the years she found joy in supporting their causes.
Survivors include her daughters, Sarah Southworth, Jane Bailey (Richard) and Mary Hayden (Phil), all of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren, Charles Eugene Jett (Gerda), David Allen Conner, III, Taylor Anne Bailey and Elizabeth Brooks Hayden; two great-grandchildren Warren and Walker Jett.
A private graveside service will be held with the Reverend Joe Hensley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Landmark Building Fund, C/O The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
