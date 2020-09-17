1/1
Barbara Murchison Weston
1929 - 2020
Barbara Murchison Weston

Barbara Murchison Weston, 91, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 9, 2020 at her home. Barbara was a retired elementary teacher and an active member of her community for many years.

She is survived by her children, Leon G. Weston Jr. (Cynthia Richardson) and Martha W. Spencer (Alfred Jr.); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a godson, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Friday, September 18th from 5 PM – 7PM. On Saturday, September 19th at 11 AM a viewing will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA, followed by a funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. The service will be conducted according to COVID-19 guidelines and live streamed online via a link on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Partnership for Academic Excellence, P.O. Box 7052, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
540/898-7970
Memories & Condolences
17 entries
September 16, 2020
Martha & Alfred,

Sincere condolences to you and your family.

Sincerely,

The Hart Family
Norma Hart
Friend
September 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Weston . A beautiful flower for God's garden .
Francine Carter
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sending Condolences to Leon and Martha and Family my Prayers goes out to you and your doing this time of grief. Elder Twanna T Gray
Twanna Gray
Classmate
September 16, 2020
Martha & Al
Please know that we are here for you in Delaware. Our thoughts and daily prayers will remain in our hearts for your comfort.

Cyril Jones & Charles Covington
Cyril & Charles Jones & Covington
Friend
September 16, 2020
Wonderful lady and she will be missed. Pr aying for the family.
Wesley & Jean Spruill
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of A.L. Bennett's Funeral Home
September 16, 2020
To Aunt Barbara
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Your sister-in- law and nieces,
Lois, Deborah and Brittany
Deborah Blackmon
Family
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mrs Weston will surely be missed. She was a former coworker and Soror. She was a loving and giving person. Mrs. Weston is in Heaven smiling and watching over us.
Odessa Williams
Friend
September 15, 2020
Ms. Weston made me walk the right path as young student. My thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve her passing. Charles
Charles
Student
September 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Weston family. My prayers are with you. She will be missed
Deborah Edwards
Friend
September 13, 2020
Mrs. Weston was always a guiding light for the community. She was a dear friend of my family and showed us great kindness and graciousness. A true women of faith that will be missed, but always remembered. May she rest in Heavenly Peace.
Eric Wright
Friend
September 11, 2020
Barbara will be missed immensely. She was a pillar at SBCNS and a woman of grace with a lovely spirit. Prayers for the family as they journey through the grief process and life ahead without her physical presence. May God comfort and keep you in the days ahead. Much Love.
Rev. Dr. Donna Rhaney
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mrs. Weston was a beautiful and caring person. Condolences to the family.
Valerie Lewis
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Weston, she was always such a friendly and kind person, I don't care when and wherever I happened to see her, she was always the same. She will be greatly missed, by her friends and especially her beloved family. God will take care of her. May she RIP. Also prayers go out to her family.
Juanita Walker
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
To the Weston Family,

My deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers are extended to you during this bereavement.

Mrs Weston was a woman of character, strength and dignity. A wonderful person and friend who always wore a beautiful smile. Over the years, we shared many great moments.

Family, keep the faith and trust God!

Deepest sympathy and prayers,

Deacon Jose A. Brown

Jose Jose
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Weston family. Mrs. Weston was our family friend, a long time co-worker and mentor, and my Soror. She will be remembered and missed.

Paulette and Frank Hawthorne
Deborah Hawthorne
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family on your loss. We’re praying that God will continue to keep you strong throughout this difficult time. She is being greeted by all the loved ones who have already transitioned. And when He is ready for you she will be waiting to lovingly welcome you home.
Love and prayers.

LaVaniel & Gloria
LaVaniel & Gliria Ennis
Family
