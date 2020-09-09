Bonnie Mangino
Bonnie Marie Mangino, 46, suddenly passed on September 6. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Nancy Mangino of Aquia Harbour, Stafford, Virginia. Beloved friend to all her colleagues and clients at Diamond Transport in Northern Virginia, and to almost everyone else who ever met her. She saw only virtues, spoke only kindly, and lived only joyfully. Rest in peace darling Beanie.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com