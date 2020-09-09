1/1
Bonnie Mangino
Bonnie Mangino

Bonnie Marie Mangino, 46, suddenly passed on September 6. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Nancy Mangino of Aquia Harbour, Stafford, Virginia. Beloved friend to all her colleagues and clients at Diamond Transport in Northern Virginia, and to almost everyone else who ever met her. She saw only virtues, spoke only kindly, and lived only joyfully. Rest in peace darling Beanie.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
5403735842
3 entries
September 8, 2020
Bonnie: Rest in peace dear cousin.
Mark Schrammel
Family
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael Bates
Coworker
September 8, 2020
REST IN HEAVEN BONNIE YOU WILL BE DEEPLY MISS. IM MISS YOU.
Michael Bates
Coworker
