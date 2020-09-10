1/1
Brandon Costello Childs
Brandon Costello Childs

Brandon Costello Childs was born August 16, 1980, departing September 1, 2020.

Brandon was born and raised in Spotsylvania County, where he continued to reside. He attended Chancellor High School where he continued to enjoy his love for sports to include soccer, football, and track and field. He was recently employed by Dominion Energy.

Brandon was known for his outrageous humor, friendly demeanor, and overall loving nature to care for everyone that he encountered in any way possible. Brandon enjoyed soccer, fitness, and kayaking.

Brandon showed incredible love for his son, Devin, and his step-children.

Survivors include his wife, Heidi Sistrunk; his courageous son, Devin Childs; and step-children Darrion, Issaiah and Trinnity. He leaves to cherish his memory his caring father, Wilbur C. Childs; sister Alice Poole; niece Ashley Ragonese; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother Valerie Washington Childs.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 12 at Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408, with a visitation two hours prior. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

"Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." John 16:22

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
