Calvin Seay, Sr.
Calvin Seay, Sr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence after battling a lengthy illness.
Calvin was a retired Shipping and Receiving Foreman who worked 34 and a half years for the Federal Government at Quantico Marine Corps Base. He was a Deacon at Salem Baptist Church. Calvin served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Washington Football Team, and Virginia Tech Hokies. His favorite personality was Ted Williams. Calvin loved his family and helping others. He enjoyed doing woodworking projects in his spare time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn; his two sons, Calvin, Jr. (Debbie), and Stephen (Annette); and four grandchildren Peyton, Rachel, Zachary, and Rebekah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allie and Evaline Seay, and six siblings.
A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 19 at Salem Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Service will be live-streamed on www.salembc.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407, or to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
