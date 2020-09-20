1/1
Christine Rauth
1951 - 2020
Christine Rauth

Christine Rauth, 69, of Locust Grove, VA passed away on Thursday, September 17th at Mary Washington Hospital. She was the loving wife of James Stanley Rauth. Christine was an English Teacher at Caroline High School and in her free time enjoyed scrapbooking, card making, and computers. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 12 pm at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online condolences and fond memories of Christine may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
540 972-1709
