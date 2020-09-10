Colonel (USAF ret.) Joseph Paul Fillare Sr.
It is with deep sadness the family of Colonel (USAF ret.) Joseph Paul Fillare Sr. announces his death, Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Colonel Fillare was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 22, 1941. He graduated from Ramsey High School in New Jersey. He attended the University of Mississippi and was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. Upon graduation he was commissioned into the United States Air Force and later received a masters degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Colonel Fillare had assignments in Illinois, Delaware, Ohio, California, Arkansas, Maryland and North Carolina as well as Wake Island, Germany and Japan, and was highly awarded and decorated throughout his military career.
After his military career Colonel Fillare retired to Spotsylvania and worked in Spotsylvania County Schools before his second retirement. He was an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church, a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and an active participant in their many programs and activities. He continued his love of high school sports and booster clubs, playing racketball, and volunteering with Special Olympics
and Habitat for Humanity. Colonel Fillare was married to his college sweetheart, Annie Lavern Ball Fillare, for 55 years.
Survivors include his wife; one son Joseph P. Fillare, Jr. (Catherine); and daughter-in-law Erin Fillare; proud Poppy to six grandchildren, Antonio, Madelyn, Amelia, Caelyn, Ava and Peter, Jr.; and sister Angela Fillare. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millie and Joe Fillare; and one son Peter Anthony Fillare.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15 at St. Matthews Catholic Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church parking lot. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be directed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Virginia Special Olympics
.
Colonel Fillare will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.