Connall Jackie Mullins
Connall Jackie Mullins

The life of Connall Jackie Mullins, 18, ended tragically on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Connall was brought into this world on March 29th, 2002 to his loving parents, Heath Mullins and Iva Martin. From an early age he was a bright star. His love of science, math and adventure were present from the start. He graduated from King George High School in December of 2019. Family and friends have shared so many beautiful memories of his kindness, thoughtfulness and loyalty. Sadly, it is the brightest stars that burn the fastest.

Connall's life is celebrated by his father, Heath Mullins (Jamie); mother Iva Martin; brother Aedon Mullins; sister Anika Mullins; his paternal grandparents, Jackie and Donna Mullins; maternal grandparents Larry and Terry Martin; Uncle Hunter Mullins (Shannon); Aunt Joan Morris (Jeff); his true love, Gwen Quintana; as well as many loving cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Rick's on the River at 4pm Thursday, September 24, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Connall's memory to the Mental Health America organization through their Bell of Hope Memorial Fund. The website to do so is:

https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/2926787.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
