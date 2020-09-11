Weber, Donald. E.



November 9, 1934 - September 8, 2020



Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Weber and daughter, Suzanne Sears. Survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Mark) Milone and Katie (Jim) Baldwin; grandchildren, Debbie (Sean) Thiemann, Jennifer (Joe) Loukota, Michael (Caity) Milone; four great-grandchildren, and the woman who adored him, Jacqueline Anderegg.



MEMORIAL VISITATON with the family will be outside Saturday, 1-3pm, at 4030 South 173rd Circle, Omaha, NE 68130. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Joseph's Indian School.



