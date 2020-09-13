Evelyn Smith Bryant
Evelyn Smith Bryant, 87, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 31, 1933 to the late Page and Flatious Smith.
She was a faithful and active member of Ramoth Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, active in missions, Vacation Bible School, and Prime Timers.
Evelyn was a volunteer for the hospital, as well as for heart health, and cancer funding. She enjoyed doing for others, she worked at the FMC Plant as a lab technician and in the Stafford School System.
Survivors include her son, Jason Joseph Bryant; sister-in-laws Peggy B. Mabrey, Joyce B. Breeden, and Margaret Bryant; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; two women who were like daughters, Karen Kendall and Emma Shifflett; a devoted nephew, Dana Bryant, who was like a son. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Bryant. Evelyn was the granddaughter of the late Fannie Hicks Harris, who raised her.
A celebration of life will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ramoth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ramoth Baptist Church building fund. 478 Ramoth Church Road Stafford, VA 22554 or to the Mountain View Rescue Squad. 1268 Mountain View Road Fredericksburg, VA 22406
The son Jason, would like to give a special thanks to Rita Stead, Mary Lane, Ardell Page, and Diane Mutalib for their devoted service as caregivers for Evelyn.
