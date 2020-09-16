Glenna Graves Shiflett



Glenna Graves Shiflett died on August 31, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fl. She was born on February 11, 1928 to Dr. E. Boyd Graves and Ruth Mae Lawyer Graves.



Her father taught philosophy at Mary Washington for 30 years. In 1941, he purchased Carlton, an historic home in Falmouth, built before 1796. Dr. Graves was an early leader in conserving the region's historic sites. Glenna inherited Carlton, as well as her father's passion for historic preservation.



Dr. Graves, fluent in German, served with the State Department in Germany after World War II as a translator and aide. Glenna became fluent in German, and loved the cultural richness of Europe, especially Vienna.



When Glenna returned to the United States, she completed her degree at Mary Washington and went back to Europe to teach in Army base schools. A gifted pianist who played largely by ear, Glenna played, sang, and entertained to pay her way as she traveled. Once, she was performing on a cruise ship and a fellow pianist asked her name. She answered, "Glenna." He replied, "Your name may well be Glenna, but to us you are 'Sandy.' Yes, your name shall be Sandy." Thus she acquired her nickname.



Returning to the U.S., she completed a master's degree at U. Va., with certification in art education. She married Thomas Bowles Shiflett on June 9, 1956. For many years, she taught in Williamsburg at the historic Matthew Whaley Elementary, and Thomas long served as the public relations director for Colonial Williamsburg.



In 1958, Glenna co-founded the Twentieth Century Gallery in Williamsburg (now This Century Art Gallery), exhibiting contemporary artists of national acclaim. In 1969, she helped establish the Williamsburg Chamber Music concerts.



Glenna and Thomas divorced amicably in 1981, and remained life-long friends. Thomas returned to his family home in Palmyra, and Glenna returned to Carlton. She continued her support of the arts, working with the Central Rappahannock Regional library to begin free chamber music concerts and founding "Uniquely Fredericksburg," a bi-annual exhibit which still continues.



She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and Fredericksburg's Literary Club, founded in 1892. She loved words, working on German crosswords until her late 80s. She read widely, and expressed her views on political and contemporary questions with vigor. She was a constant friend to a wide circle, and did not suffer fools. She surrounded herself with big, gutsy artworks, enjoyed her daily martinis, and feared nothing. She treasured antiques, but was indifferent to life's gossip and trivia. In 2017, she moved permanently to St. Petersburg, which for decades had been her winter home.



Glenna did not believe in whining or regrets—wherever she found herself, that's where she began the next big thing. Glenna was larger than life.



An interment of ashes will take place at Carlton. Donations may be sent to Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.



