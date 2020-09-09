1/
Harriette Isabelle Alsop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriette Isabelle Alsop

Harriette Isabelle Alsop, 103, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at Woodmont Center.

Mrs. Alsop was born December 19, 1916. She was married to Clifford Ashby Alsop, Sr. for over 70 years. She was lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church, Mrs. Alsop enjoyed teaching Sunday School, playing the harmonica and gardening.

She is survived by a daughter Rose Marie Bagby; son Clifford Alsop Jr. (Jackie); and daughter Janet Thomas; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Bonnie Kibler, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11 at 9am at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
5403735842
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved