Harriette Isabelle Alsop
Harriette Isabelle Alsop, 103, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at Woodmont Center.
Mrs. Alsop was born December 19, 1916. She was married to Clifford Ashby Alsop, Sr. for over 70 years. She was lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church, Mrs. Alsop enjoyed teaching Sunday School, playing the harmonica and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter Rose Marie Bagby; son Clifford Alsop Jr. (Jackie); and daughter Janet Thomas; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Bonnie Kibler, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11 at 9am at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg.
