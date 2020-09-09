James Ray Robertson
James Ray Robertson, 74, of Stafford County passed away on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children in his home. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and PopPop.
Jimmy was born January 10, 1946 in Fairfax to Alfred and Isabel Robertson. He entered the Army in 1964, was stationed in Fort Hood Texas for 1 year and Fort Huachuca Arizona where he served for 1 year. He married the love of his life, Linda Catherine Friday on July 18, 1966 in a private family ceremony in Dale City. Jimmy and Linda built a brand-new home together in 1980 in Stafford where they raised two daughters and two sons.
He was a dedicated and respected Police Officer for the City of Fairfax and a Deputy Sheriff for Fairfax County for 33 years. He and his partner Gil were known as Batman and Robin back in the day! After retiring from Fairfax County, he took on the position of Deputy Sheriff with Stafford County in 2002. He loved working in the courthouse and gained the admiration and respect of co-workers and colleagues with his quick wit, humor, decency and friendship. He retired as Sergeant in 2015 after a total service of 46 years in law enforcement.
Jimmy loved boating and fishing. He enjoyed flying his model RC planes and over the years he acquired a large collection of military memorabilia. He loved metal detecting, finding old civil war bullets and buckles. He adored his wife Linda of 54 years, enjoying his retirement by going out for Ice Cream, long drives down back county roads (very slowly!), breakfast trips on the weekends, landfill runs & trips downtown with his Yorkies riding along, spending time at home riding his tractor, drinking coffee in his favorite chair watching old westerns, and a Mocha Frappuccino a day! But over all of this, he fiercely loved his family. His grandchildren- Termite, Tadpole, Bulldozer, Jacksonian and Little Bug –were his pride and joy and lights of his life! He was proud of all his children beyond measure with their accomplishments and success.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda Robertson of Stafford; four children, Lynnette Robertson of Stafford, Heather Robertson Lerner (Jonathan) of Stafford, Andrew Robertson (Angela) of Bristow, and Rusty Robertson (Kristin) of Stafford; five grandchildren Sydni Lemoine, Aiden Lerner, Ethan Lerner, Jackson Robertson and Landon Robertson; sisters Blanche "Toots" Dymond and Ginger MacGregor; brothers Roc Robertson and Junior Robertson; aunt Louise Miller of Richmond; and many, nieces and nephews; and cousins. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Robertson; his mother, Isabel Joyce Robertson; and his sister, Annie Allison (Stuart); all of Stafford.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, 1310 Courthouse Road in Stafford, VA.
House plants or flowering outdoor plants (azalea, palm plants, peace lily, orchids) are all appreciated to be kept in memorial.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
