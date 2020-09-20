Jan Blair Marcos
Jan Marcos, 77, of Westhampton Court, Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. She was born on November 7, 1942 in Washington DC to the late John Colbert and Jessamine Colbert. Jan graduated from Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA.
After high school she worked for several United States Senators, the most prominent being Senator Hubert H. Humphrey from Minnesota. She remained on his staff after he became the Vice President of the United States. Jan left his employment to become a homemaker and devoted mother to her daughters, Kimberly Ann and Jennifer Blair from her first marriage. During this period, she found the time to volunteer at Mary Washington Hospital and at CASA as a child advocate. She also volunteered as a substitute art teacher in the Stafford County Public Schools. Jan attended the University of Mary Washington studying all aspects of Art and the Classics.
In 1997, she married David Marcos, an old friend from the 60's, who had four children from his first marriage, David II (Teresa), Scott, Alexis, and Michael (Julie).
David and Jan enjoyed all aspects of a large family especially hugs from their grand and great-grandchildren. They spent many wonderful years traveling to many beautiful places including: Greece, Italy, Canada, France, the Channel Islands, the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Alaska and cruising Bermuda, the Southern Caribbean, and many trips to the American Southwest.
Survivors include her husband, David; daughters Kimberly Gordon (James Bennett), Jennifer Hale (Lee), David Marcos II, Scott Marcos, Alexis Marcos, and Michael Marcos (Julie); her brother, Jerry Colbert (Vicki); her aunt, Fran Meyer; nephews Christopher Colbert (Cinnamon) and Curtis Colbert; sisters-in-law Cindy Lewis (Mike) and Wendy Sarcinella (Joey); 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was a loving and giving person to family and strangers alike and will be loved and missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The service will be streamed on the funeral home's website for those who are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
