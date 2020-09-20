1/1
Jan Blair Marcos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Blair Marcos

Jan Marcos, 77, of Westhampton Court, Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. She was born on November 7, 1942 in Washington DC to the late John Colbert and Jessamine Colbert. Jan graduated from Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA.

After high school she worked for several United States Senators, the most prominent being Senator Hubert H. Humphrey from Minnesota. She remained on his staff after he became the Vice President of the United States. Jan left his employment to become a homemaker and devoted mother to her daughters, Kimberly Ann and Jennifer Blair from her first marriage. During this period, she found the time to volunteer at Mary Washington Hospital and at CASA as a child advocate. She also volunteered as a substitute art teacher in the Stafford County Public Schools. Jan attended the University of Mary Washington studying all aspects of Art and the Classics.

In 1997, she married David Marcos, an old friend from the 60's, who had four children from his first marriage, David II (Teresa), Scott, Alexis, and Michael (Julie).

David and Jan enjoyed all aspects of a large family especially hugs from their grand and great-grandchildren. They spent many wonderful years traveling to many beautiful places including: Greece, Italy, Canada, France, the Channel Islands, the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Alaska and cruising Bermuda, the Southern Caribbean, and many trips to the American Southwest.

Survivors include her husband, David; daughters Kimberly Gordon (James Bennett), Jennifer Hale (Lee), David Marcos II, Scott Marcos, Alexis Marcos, and Michael Marcos (Julie); her brother, Jerry Colbert (Vicki); her aunt, Fran Meyer; nephews Christopher Colbert (Cinnamon) and Curtis Colbert; sisters-in-law Cindy Lewis (Mike) and Wendy Sarcinella (Joey); 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was a loving and giving person to family and strangers alike and will be loved and missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The service will be streamed on the funeral home's website for those who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved