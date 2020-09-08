Mable Marie Hennessy



Mable Marie Hennessy, 75, of Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania died on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Born November 11, 1944 in Galex, Va. she was the daughter of the late Marvin Sharp and Hazel Bowers Sharp Huff. She is also predeceased by her husband William David Hennessy, and a son David Hennessy. She was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Culpeper.



She is survived by five daughters Marie Burruss and husband Dudley of Spotsylvania, Lisa Merryman and husband Ricky of Spotsylvania, Sharon Shumaker and husband Eric of Fredericksburg, Lynn Shelton and husband Mike of Caroline County, and Ashley Hartford and husband Chris of Roanoke; two sons Michael Hennessy and wife Dennise of Caroline County, and Bill Hennessy and wife Julie of Stafford; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the New Life Baptist Church, Culpeper with interment in the church cemetery. Brother Archie Seale and Ricky Merryman, and Pastor Grant Hardeman will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store