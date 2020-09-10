1/1
Mary Ann Gallahan
Mary Ann Gallahan

Mary Ann Gallahan, 96, of Fredericksburg passed away September 5, 2020 at Harmony Square.

She was a long-standing member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church and she cherished memories from group trips abroad planned by former Reverend Cates. Ann worked at a local bank, then became office manager for a physician's group. She was an accomplished seamstress, a quilter and enjoyed needlepoint.

Survivors include her daughter, Ernestine Parisek; two granddaughters Teresa Fequiva and Cindy St. Germain; three great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Courtney; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ernest F. Gallahan; her parents, William and Myrtle Allison; brother William Allison; sister Jean Moore and brother -in-law Charles Moore as well as brother-in-law John Courtney.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Much appreciation to Harmony and Comfort Keepers staff for their services.

A special soul has departed and will be greatly missed.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
