Mary Catherine Massey
Mary Catherine Massey, 84, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of the American Legion since 1969, a charter member of the Moose Lodge, as well as a member of Hebron Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Edward Massey (Gail), Nancy Dongweck, Diane Gianakas (James), D. Clyde Massey (Tamah), David Falbe, and Jeffrey Falbe (Connie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis C. Massey; and son Lewis Wayne Massey.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, September 21 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.
