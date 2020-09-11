1/
Page C. Stinnett
Page C. Stinnett, 95, of Amherst, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Heritage Green retirement home in Lynchburg.

Mary B. Feagans Stinnett, his wife of 64 years, died in 2015. He is survived by Joseph P. Stinnett of Lynchburg, his son, and Elizabeth Stinnett Miller of Amherst, his daughter, as well as daughter-in-law Ellen T. Stinnett; son-in-law William Miller; grandchildren Lavely Miller-Kershman and Benjamin Miller (Mais) of Baltimore; Drew Stinnett (Lela), of Holly Springs, N.C.; Patrick Stinnett (Rachel) of Midlothian; and great-grandchildren, James Stinnett, Jack Stinnett and Elliott Stinnett; and several nieces and nephews.

Born on his family's Clifford farm in 1925, he graduated from Amherst High School and served in the United States Navy in the Pacific in 1944-1945. He graduated from Southern School of Printing in Nashville around 1950 and began his long career as a printer, linotype operator and production manager at Amherst Publishing Co. Following his retirement in 1987 he raised beef cattle for more than 20 years, until his health declined. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst and a former member of the Clifford Ruritan Club and Winton Country Club. He was a lifelong baseball fan and enjoyed reading history and keeping up with local, state and national politics.

He was the son of Joseph and Minnie Fulcher Stinnett of Clifford and was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Stinnett Garland, and brothers Carroll Stinnett, Milton Stinnett, Edward Stinnett, and Earl Stinnett, as well as Peyton and Elmo Stinnett, who both died as infants.

Linda Wright and Kim Campbell were his devoted caregivers for years and much loved and appreciated by him and his family. Thanks also to Dr. William Blackman, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice.

A family memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Amherst Cemetery, with Driskill Funeral Service in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Amherst Lifesaving Crew or Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.


Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Amherst Cemetery
September 10, 2020
He was my mother's beloved younger brother and the last of the immediate family. So enjoyed stopping in to see him with his great sense of humor and smile. RIP Uncle Page.
Carol Garland
Family
