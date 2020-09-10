1/
Palma Pam "Pam" Blom
Palma "Pam" Blom

Palma (Pam) Blom, 77 of King George, Virginia peacefully passed away at her home with her family at her side Sunday September 6, 2020.

Palma was born August 5, 1943, in Fredericksburg, to the late John Thomas Jett and Edith Mae Jett.

Her survivors include her Son, Stuart Blom (Lisa); her grandsons, Garrett and Justin Blom; her Sister, Margaret Morgan (Roger) and her Brothers, Paul Jett (Callie) and Earl Jett (Peggy).

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Blom; her Granddaughter, Sydney Blom; her Sisters, Anna Johnson and Mary Schools; and her Brothers, Roy, John and Charles Jett.

She grew up in White Oak on her family's farm. She and John had been married for 44 years and now she has rejoined him with the Lord. Pam had been a hair stylist and later worked for the Stafford County school system until retirement. She liked to do a variety of crafts and was an avid animal lover. She loved taking care of all of her flower gardens and spending time with her grandsons.

A Graveside service will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery on Friday, September 11 at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Palma's name to the King George Animal Rescue League at https://www.kgarl.org/info/donate

Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
5403735842
