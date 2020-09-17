1/1
Dr. Paul Frederic Krause
1948 - 2020
Paul Krause, recently of Harmony at Falls Run, Fredericksburg, wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctor's orders and doing it his way for more than seven decades. He enjoyed scotch, Marlboro 100s, the Detroit Lions, golf and science until the day he died. Paul was born in Muskegon MI. He graduated from St. Mike's, Catholic Central High, Muskegon Community College, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and ended with a PhD from Kent State University.

Paul served with the US Army on a meteorological team, which led him to earn a Master's degree in meteorology and a PhD in climatology. He retired as a federal employee from the Corps of Engineers, Environmental Effects Agency as a well-honored Military Climatologist where he earned many awards and recognitions for his research.

Constantly on the move, Paul played in bands (trumpet and baritone), worked hard and would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend. Witty and funny, he had a deep caring side. The pride and love he had for his children and family shone from his eyes. Paul was a lover, not a fighter, so there was no battle for him against alcoholism and nicotine. He would ignore the doctors and smile at his nagging family who sadly witnessed a wonderful man succumb to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and the destructive effects of scotch on the body and mind.

Left to ponder his early departure on September 14, 2020, are his wife, Nancy; children, Dr. Samantha Krause and Paul Jeffrey (PJ) Krause; son-in-law, Charles Franks; mother, Berniece Krause; sister Diane Krause; in-laws, Dan and Ann Jarchow, Kevin and Kim Jarchow, and Diane Jarchow; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service may be held in the future. His cremains will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery, Muskegon MI, with a few ashes sprinkled at a golf course and favorite fishing hole.

Memorial donations can be made to MHAFRED.org, Habitat for Humanity, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank or the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Paul’s smile, wit and humor are greatly missed at Harmony. He was one of a kind and loved in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kelly Taylor
Friend
