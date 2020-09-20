1/1
Paula Oliveri
1932 - 2020
Janet (Janette) Harding Faulks

FAULKS - Janet G. (nee Harding), age 87, June 1, 2020, of Kenmore, New York. Beloved wife to the late Kenneth J. Faulks; devoted mother to Richard J. (Patricia) Faulks and Paula L. (Richard) Oliveri; adored grandmother to Richard J. Oliveri II and Cassondra (Ryan) Dean; great-grandmother to Logan and Annabelle Dean; dear sister to the late Frances Harding (late Ralph) Bettis, loving aunt of Kevin R. Bettis and Amy Bettis (Thomas) Peregoy and great aunt to Stephanie D. Bettis and Mckenzie Frances Peregoy. Janet lived with her husband and children in Kenmore, New York. She grew up in Hartwood, Virginia and will be coming home to rest.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Rd. on September 26th at 11:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this Memorial Service is for family only. Please RSVP by September 21st with names and number attending to abperegoy@gmail.com. All are invited for a lunch following the service at 158 Waller Point Dr., Stafford, Virginia. For family and friends who cannot attend the Memorial Service the family would love you to visit with them for lunch that day from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the Stafford address above for a Celebration of Janet's Life. RSVP to the email listed above.

Anyone attending the Memorial must wear a face covering.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Hartwood Presbyterian Church
