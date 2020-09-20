Raymond Brown
Raymond P. Brown, Jr. of Ruther Glen died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Watson Brown; his parents, Regina H Schockel Brown and Raymond P. Brown, Sr., his sister, Vivian Brown Smith.
He is survived by his second wife, Barbara J. Garton Brown; step-daughter; Lori Chapman (Lee); daughters; Rae Brown Clay (Edward), and Cheryl L. Rogers (Scott); sons; Lee Brown (Dawn), Curt Brown, Gary Brown (Kathleen), Terry Brown, (Denise) and James C. Brown; 14 grandchildren; 6 Step-grandchildren; 12 Great-Grandchildren; 9 Step-Great-Grandchildren; his Sister, Lorraine Brown Fassbender and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
.
A memorial service will be held 11 am Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.