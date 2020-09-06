1/
Rodger A. Barney
1932 - 2020
Rodger A. Barney

Rodger A. Barney, 88, of Stafford, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Stafford Hospital Center.

Rodger was born February 16, 1932 in Bombay, New York to the late Alfred and Agnes (LaPierre) Barney.

Rodger graduated from Bombay high school in New York in 1950. He served in the United States Army. Rodger moved on to become a business owner/builder and Class A contractor. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, he also had a wonderful sense of humor and wit, anyone that knew Rodger knew his big heart and infectious unique personality. Rodger was well liked by anyone who knew him.

Rodger is survived by his children, Sandra and Bob Palmer, Debi and Mike Keener, Angel and Brian Towne, Lisa and Tony Neis, Debbie Cooke, Roddy Barney, Jodi Dallos, Randy and Trish Dallos, Ricky and Kathy Dallos; as well as Pamela's son; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In Addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca; his first wife, Elizabeth and his second wife, Pamela; his brother's, Harold Barney and Raymond Barney; and sister's Margo Adner and Madeline Gramiak.

At Rodger's request, there will be no service.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
