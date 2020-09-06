1/
Ronald Grigsby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Grigsby

Ronald Louis Grigsby, 57 of Spotsylvania and formerly of King George, passed away on Monday, August 31 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Fredericksburg Virginia, Ron was the youngest Son of Thomas Judson Grigsby Jr and Delma Tate Grigsby Fore. He had a successful career working for the Prince William Service Authorities as an Inspector. Ron was a member of the Isaak Walton League, America's oldest conservation organization. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid sports fan. He loved to cheer on his favorite football team, The Washington Redskins. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

Ron lives on through his loving wife of 30 years, Patience-Anne Grigsby and daughters Anna Grigsby, Kasey Grigsby and Taylor Grigsby. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine Grigsby-Arnade of Oakton VA, and Sue Ellen Grigsby of Catonsville MD, step-sister Connie Norris of King George VA, and his aunt, Lois Tate Nash of Callao VA and uncle, Louis C Tate Jr of Lake Anna Va. Ronald was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and brother, Thomas Judson Grigsby III.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12th at 1pm, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Hwy, King George VA 22485. A Service and burial will follow at 2 pm at Shiloh. Online condolences may be left for the Family at www.storkefuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA 22485
(540) 775-5522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved