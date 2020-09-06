Ronald Grigsby
Ronald Louis Grigsby, 57 of Spotsylvania and formerly of King George, passed away on Monday, August 31 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Fredericksburg Virginia, Ron was the youngest Son of Thomas Judson Grigsby Jr and Delma Tate Grigsby Fore. He had a successful career working for the Prince William Service Authorities as an Inspector. Ron was a member of the Isaak Walton League, America's oldest conservation organization. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid sports fan. He loved to cheer on his favorite football team, The Washington Redskins. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.
Ron lives on through his loving wife of 30 years, Patience-Anne Grigsby and daughters Anna Grigsby, Kasey Grigsby and Taylor Grigsby. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine Grigsby-Arnade of Oakton VA, and Sue Ellen Grigsby of Catonsville MD, step-sister Connie Norris of King George VA, and his aunt, Lois Tate Nash of Callao VA and uncle, Louis C Tate Jr of Lake Anna Va. Ronald was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and brother, Thomas Judson Grigsby III.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12th at 1pm, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Hwy, King George VA 22485. A Service and burial will follow at 2 pm at Shiloh. Online condolences may be left for the Family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
