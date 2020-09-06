1/
Shirley Fleming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Fleming

Shirley Fleming, 82, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cardinal Village.

Ms. Fleming was a cashier at Earls and Belman's Grocery stores, an award winning Avon Representative, and a loving care giver to numerous seniors.

Ms. Fleming was a devoted mother to her three children, Kathy Embrey (John), Charles Fleming, Jr., and Lisa Fleming (Elmer). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elmer Oakes III (Connor), Walter Oakes (Jessica), Jessica Embrey (Mathew), Kyle Embrey (Brittany), Crystal West (Kenny), and Casey Zito (Nick); nine great-grandchildren; sisters Evelyn Embrey (Ed), Margaret Green, Page Bullock, Joyce Bullock, Patsy Johnson; and a brother, Daniel Staples, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ethel Staples; and a sister, Bertha Green.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Cardinal Village for their outstanding care.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved