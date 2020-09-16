Or Copy this URL to Share

Steve Russnak, Jr., 78, of Spotsylvania passed away on September 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.



Mr. Russnak was an Army Veteran that proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. He was a truck driver most of his life after owning his own business and then retired from Cox Transportation.



He was a member of the American Legion Post 320, was a member of the NRA, loved his country and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked telling stories from years ago and could recall them with vivid detail and would always make you laugh. He was a very proud 'Pop' to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include his sons, Steven Russnak (Kathy), William Russnak; grandchildren Matthew Russnak (Rachel), Kaitlynn Russnak, Candace Russnak, Amber Russnak, and Allen Russnak (Sam); great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Tucker, Faith, Hunter and Remington; sister Helen Edwards; and brothers John Russnak (Nancy) and Marvin Russnak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve & Ethel Russnak; and his brothers Bobby Russnak and Gary Russnak.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held directly after at Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Spotsylvania Baptist Church, Sanctuary Fund, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.



