Theresa Basilica
Theresa Basilica of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away August 31, 2020.
She was born February 20, 1990 in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Chancellor High School in 2009 and briefly attended Chestnut Hill College on a cross-country scholarship.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Roberta Basilica; her siblings George, Henry, Pia and Mary Jane Basilica; her grandmother Rosemarie Basilica; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Friday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at stmaryfred.org
. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Theresa's memory to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, endofound.org
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
