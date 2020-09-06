Thomas Richard "Tinker" Brown, Jr.
Thomas Richard "Tinker" Brown, Jr. of Warm Springs, Virginia and Nags Head, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Tinker was born and lived most of his life in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Humphries Brown, and was the son of the late Thomas R. Brown Sr. and Mary Virginia Jones Brown of Fredericksburg.
His maternal grandmother gave him his nickname, Tinker, when he was very young. No one really knew him by his given name, Thomas. Our Dad graduated from Spotsylvania High School and went on to serve his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as an autopilot mechanic on the RB-47 reconnaissance bomber and was deployed to Ben Guerir Air Base in French Morocco. He retired from the Naval Surface Weapons Center in Dahlgren, Virginia after 40 years of service then spent the next 9 years at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC). After retiring from REC, he decided to split his time between the mountains and the beach.
Tinker was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church and loved singing with the Fredericksburg Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA). For a number of years he sang with the Fredericksburg SPEBSQSA Chorus and in various Quartets in which he sang Lead. Our Dad loved the outdoors and especially loved working in his yard, cutting grass, raking leaves and cutting down trees on his property. He was always a huge fan of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers and loved watching westerns. He dearly loved his family and cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Our Dad was a sweet, gentle soul and had patience like no one we have ever known.
He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Vinson of Warm Springs, and Cynthia Ellis (Dwight) of Fredericksburg. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, William Thomas Vinson of Warm Springs, and Morgan Alexandra Ellis of Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Bath Animal Welfare Foundation (BAWF), P.O. Box 716, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445
Tinker will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
