Dr. Patricia Murray-Zarzour
Dr. Patricia Murray-Zarzour passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 66.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 10, 1954 to Dr. John and Jean Murray. Patricia was commissioned into the Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) in 1985 and resigned to begin civilian practice in 1994. She was highly respected in the Air Force medical community; when required to be reassigned to the U.S from Germany due to her triplet pregnancy, all four USAF Medical Centers in the United States fought to have her on their staff after delivering them. Lt Col Patricia Zarzour was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal and Meritorious Service Medal: "With boundless energy and enthusiasm, she has been a role model and mentor to dozens of obstetric and gynecology residents and nurse practitioners imparting astute diagnostic skills, superb surgical technique, and impeccable ethical and moral standards to her protégés."
It was during her career in the Air force that she met Francis David Zarzour Jr whom she married on August 30, 1986. From 1987 to 1994 she had a total of six children. Her greatest joy in life was to be a mom, nurturing and loving her children unconditionally. She instilled in all her children the values of empathy, compassion, kindness, and patience, constantly reminding them to "treat people the way you want to be treated". These values extended to all aspects of her life.
Throughout her career as an OB/GYN physician and surgeon, Patricia's patients adored her for her characteristic empathy, patience, and impeccable clinical skill. When they talk about her, they light up. They often recall how she would spend countless hours with them, never rushing a patient and giving them the time to share any concerns, medical or otherwise. In an exam room with Dr. Murray, her patients always felt they were the priority and never a burden. Patricia would often work late into the evenings diligently responding to messages and phone calls. She graciously offered her skills at Dr. Robert Ford's clinic in Haiti, on several volunteer medical mission trips and many volunteer hours at the Lloyd Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg, VA.
While working full time, she lovingly cared for both her mother and father for several years in her home as they aged and eventually succumbed to Alzheimer's disease. She always had an ear to listen, keeping a tight bond over the years with both her younger and older brother.
Above all else, Patricia's most treasured title was Mom. She did what seemed impossible, despite being a full-time physician and surgeon, she was also a fully dedicated mother to six children whom she absolutely adored. Once her children were all grown, her transition to the role of grandmother was seamless. She spent all her free time with her grandkids. You could find her singing silly songs with Aubrey Ella or convincing Natalie Jean to dance with her in the kitchen. She kept busy chasing her youngest grandson Frankie IV around as he learned to walk and quickly began to run.
She embodied the verse "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres."
Patricia is survived by her six children, Francis Zarzour III (Kelly), Rebecca Zarzour-Spillman, Sarah Zarzour, John Zarzour, Rachel Zarzour, Daniel Zarzour; her three grandchildren, Natalie and Aubrey Spillman and Francis Zarzour IV; and her brothers, Michael Murray and John Murray (Linda).
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 13 at Alum Springs Park, Greenbrier Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All who loved and were inspired by Patricia are invited to come to the celebration of life and share their condolences and fond memories with the family.
Due to the expected huge outpouring of love and affection for Patricia, combined with the current pandemic, the funeral service on Saturday, September 12 will have limited attendance at Covenant Funeral Service. If you would like to attend the funeral service, please get in contact with the Zarzour family through Facebook. All are encouraged to post fond memories and condolences to the family of Patricia at: https://www.facebook.com/patricia.l.murray
Interment will follow at a later date in either Quantico or Arlington National Cemetery.
Because Dr. Murray was passionate about her work with Dr. Ford in Haiti, we would ask that donations, in her honor, be made at: http://www.fordhaitianorphanage.org/
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.