Joanne Fulton Lauer



Joanne Fulton Lauer, departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, to join her family in the great beyond. Born on November 8, 1933, she was the eleventh child of Bertha and Lewis Fulton. Her parents, and her siblings preceded her in death, brothers Robert, Clark, Forrest, Paul and Kenneth, and sisters, Merna Riley, Mildred Donnelly, Leila Fulton, Kathryn McMains, and Lois Parks.



Marietta Ohio was Joanne's home town. She graduated from Marietta High School and worked as secretary to B.H. Putnam. On March 7, 1953, Joanne married her loving and beloved husband, Josef



Lauer. The couple were married for 67 years. They moved to Cleveland, where Josef attended Case Institute of Technology. Joanne worked at GE during their Cleveland years. She was a member and president of the Case Engineers' Wives Club. Then to Massillon Ohio where their four children were born.



Happily she is survived by, Lisa Lauer and husband, Patrick Ellis of Gualala, California, Kurt Lauer and wife, Marcia, of Montclair, Virginia, Grant Lauer and wife, Dr. Carrie van de Stadt of Bristol, Connecticut, and Valerie Lauer of Cincinnati.



In 1970, the family moved to Lynchburg, Virginia. Joanne worked at Tom Jones Drug, Randolph-Macon Book Store, Schewel Furniture, and Lynchburg Sheltered Industry. Joanne served as chairman of the Lynchburg Art Festival and also as President of the Lynchburg Art Club. She was a member of the Lynchburg Chapter of American Pen Women, The Poetry Society of Virginia, the Virginia Watercolor Society, and Writers' Bloc. She was represented by Pheasant's Eye Gallery.



In 2006, the Lauers moved to Cincinnati to be closer to their youngest grandchildren, Max and Margo Wilson.



Other treasured grandchildren carrying on are, Ben Lauer of Washington, D.C., Christine Wozniak of Menlo Park, California, Nicole Lauer of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, and Erica Lauer of Bristol, Connecticut; and step-grandchildren, Michael, Will, and Anna Kalkanis-Ellis of Berkeley, California. Also surviving are a large contingent of nieces and nephews.



Joanne succumbed after a two-year struggle with lung cancer.



A celebration of Joanne's life will be held when the family can convene. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store