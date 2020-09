Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ginger's life story with friends and family

Share Ginger's life story with friends and family

Ginger Lynch



May 26, 1956 - September 9, 2020



Ginger Lynnette Setzer Lynch, 64, of Catawba passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store