Arlyn Eugene Renkes
1936 - 2020
Arlyn Eugene Renkes

Arlyn Eugene Renkes, 84, of Fredericksburg peacefully passed away on September 7, 2020 at his home. "He fought the good fight" against lung cancer and heart complications for four years.

He was born on July 23, 1936 in Clinton, IA to Gerald and Christine Bielema Renkes. Arlyn grew up in Morrison, IL and after high school he attended the University of Illinois where he met his wife, Linda. They married on December 28, 1957. After they both graduated, Arlyn fulfilled his ROTC commitment at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, and 7 years in the Minneapolis National Guard. They moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1959. Arlyn attended the University of Minnesota for two years of further studies in industrial Engineering. During that time, he worked part time in the Production Department for the Minneapolis Star and Tribune, where he became a full time employee for more than ten years; and the Knight Newspapers, Inc. in Miami, FL for four years; and then to Springfield, VA where he worked in the Production Department at The Washington Post. He spent 30 years as a Production Engineer for three major newspapers. They retired to Fredericksburg in 1998 and have lived in the Lee's Hill Community for 22 years. Arlyn's faith and family, friends, and volunteering his time for others was his life's focus. (Golf at the Lee's Hill course where he had five holes in one; his tomato garden; singing in the Christ Lutheran Choir; and the Family Beach week at Ocean Isle, NC for 44 years were his passion!)

His oldest son, Scott, sold newspaper equipment to production departments throughout the country for many years. During his first 10 years when Scott introduced himself on sales calls, he was humbled by so many managers who said "your father has an impeccable reputation in the newspaper industry". Amen to that!

He is survived by his wife, Linda and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary in 2019; his sons, Scott (Lisa), and Steve; daughter Sharon (Ken) Caldwell; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Judith Renkes.

There will be a Celebration of Life service in the future.

In lieu of flowers if you wish to donate the family suggests: GraceInside (Chaplin Prison Ministry), 2828 Emerywood Pkwy., Richmond, VA 23294 or Christ Lutheran Church (Food Ministry), 1300 Augustine Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Arlyn was a sweet, gentle soul. I don't say that because he's my cousin, that's the kind of man he was. He will definitely be missed by all who knew him.
Priscilla Stedman
Family
