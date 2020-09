Or Copy this URL to Share

The family of Thomas Carver would like to invite all of Tommys friends and family for a celebration of his life. Please join us at 12312 Spotswood Furnace Rd Fredericksburg, VA 22407 on September 19th from 12 to 2pm. Food and drinks will be provided. Bring a dish if you would like.



