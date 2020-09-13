1/
Evelyn Smith Bryant
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Smith Bryant

Evelyn Smith Bryant, 87, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 31, 1933 to the late Page and Flatious Smith.

She was a faithful and active member of Ramoth Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, active in missions, Vacation Bible School, and Prime Timers.

Evelyn was a volunteer for the hospital, as well as for heart health, and cancer funding. She enjoyed doing for others, she worked at the FMC Plant as a lab technician and in the Stafford School System.

Survivors include her son, Jason Joseph Bryant; sister-in-laws Peggy B. Mabrey, Joyce B. Breeden, and Margaret Bryant; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; two women who were like daughters, Karen Kendall and Emma Shifflett; a devoted nephew, Dana Bryant, who was like a son. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Bryant. Evelyn was the granddaughter of the late Fannie Hicks Harris, who raised her.

A celebration of life will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ramoth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ramoth Baptist Church building fund. 478 Ramoth Church Road Stafford, VA 22554 or to the Mountain View Rescue Squad. 1268 Mountain View Road Fredericksburg, VA 22406

The son Jason, would like to give a special thanks to Rita Stead, Mary Lane, Ardell Page, and Diane Mutalib for their devoted service as caregivers for Evelyn.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Ramoth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved